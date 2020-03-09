Funds for east Vidarbha districts cut, claims Maha BJP leader

Former Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray government had reduced funds of six district planning committees of east Vidarbha, which, he claimed, would hit development works. Talking to reporters here, he said the Maharashtra government had reduced Nagpur DPC funds by Rs 125 crore in the 2020-21 budget.

"The Nagpur DPC funds were Rs 525 crore in 2019-20 which has come down to Rs 400 crore in 2020-21. Chandrapur which got Rs 375 crore in 2019-20 has got Rs 248 crore for 2020-21. Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia have seen fund reductions of Rs 31 crore, Rs 30 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively," he said. He said ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government hailing from east Vidarbha must raise this issue with the chief minister.

Taking a swipe at Thackeray's Ayodhya visit on completing 100 days in power, Bawankule said the MVA government was yet to release Rs 10 crore for a Ram Temple in Ramtek. "We had demanded Rs 50 crore but only Rs 10 crore was approved," he claimed..

