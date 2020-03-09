Three killed in accident in Rajasthan

Three men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Rajamand district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said

The incident took place in Bhim area where the men were on their way to a nearby place, they said

"The three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead," police said, adding that efforts are on to ascertain their identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

