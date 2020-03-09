Fishermen demand protection of Kunthukal fishing harbour in Rameswaram

Fishermen affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a protest on Monday demanding protection of the Kunthukal fishing harbour of Rameswaram island from coastal erosion.

Fishermen have demanded that the Centre and state governments take appropriate action to prevent the coastal erosion of the Kunthukal fishing harbour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.