High Stakes Negotiations: Iran-US Tensions Flare Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

President Donald Trump Said On Friday That The United States And Iran Had Agreed To Continue Talks Despite A Recent Escalation Of Hostilities But He Flatly Declared That The Ceasefire Reached Between The Two Sides Last Month Was Over The United States Also Stepped Up Demands That Iran Stop Attacks On Ships In The Strait Of Hormuz

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that discussions with Iran would continue despite fresh hostilities. He stated the ceasefire reached last month had concluded.

Heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, demanding international attention, have affected oil prices ahead of U.S. elections. Regional mediators seek a diplomatic resolution after multiple attacks.

While the U.S. calls for Iran to cease aggressive actions, Tehran counters with expectations of U.S. compliance too. Stabilizing the sensitive waterway, vital for global oil transit, remains central to ongoing peace efforts.