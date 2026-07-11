Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Rising Death Toll and Displacement

The recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela have resulted in a tragic rise in the death toll, reaching 4,118, as confirmed by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez. The community continues to grapple with the aftermath of this natural disaster.

The quakes, which struck on June 24, have left 16,740 individuals injured, a number that remains unchanged since the initial report. Rescue and relief teams are still working tirelessly to provide medical assistance to those in need.

Furthermore, a staggering 17,907 people have been rendered homeless, highlighting the severe impact of the seismic event on local communities. The government and various humanitarian organizations are in action to provide aid and shelter to the affected population.