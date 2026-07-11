Xi Jinping Reaffirms Unwavering China-North Korea Alliance
Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's unwavering commitment to its traditional friendship with North Korea amidst changing global dynamics. In letters exchanged with Kim Jong Un, Xi emphasized deepening bilateral cooperation. North Korea's Premier visited Beijing celebrating the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty, highlighting strategic alliances.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the enduring friendship between China and North Korea, vowing continued support regardless of international changes.
In letters exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Xi expressed a commitment to strategic cooperation. Kim highlighted an enhanced level of bilateral friendship.
North Korea's Premier Pak Thae Song visited Beijing to celebrate the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty, showing reaffirmation of the longstanding alliance. Xi's recent visit to Pyongyang underscored plans to strengthen ties in politics, economy, and culture.
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