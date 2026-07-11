Xi Jinping Reaffirms Unwavering China-North Korea Alliance

Chinese President Xi Jinping Said Chinas Commitment To Its Traditional Friendship With North Korea Would Not Change Regardless Of How The International Situation Evolves

Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the enduring friendship between China and North Korea, vowing continued support regardless of international changes.

In letters exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Xi expressed a commitment to strategic cooperation. Kim highlighted an enhanced level of bilateral friendship.

North Korea's Premier Pak Thae Song visited Beijing to celebrate the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty, showing reaffirmation of the longstanding alliance. Xi's recent visit to Pyongyang underscored plans to strengthen ties in politics, economy, and culture.