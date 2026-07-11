Algeria Reopens Skies to Mali After Year-long Diplomatic Rift

Algeria has reopened its national airspace to flights from Mali, putting an end to a diplomatic standoff that began in April 2025. The airspace had been closed after Algeria claimed it shot down a Malian surveillance drone, an incident Mali denied.

The reopening marks a significant shift in the two nations' relations, coinciding with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's decision to send the country's ambassador back to Bamako. The ambassador had been recalled last year amidst the diplomatic fallout from the airspace closure.

This move reflects a thawing of tensions between the West African neighbors, potentially paving the way for renewed cooperation and dialogue following the resolution of the year-long impasse.