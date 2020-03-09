COVID-19: Govt health officials set up temporary medical camp at Fulbari Integrated Check Post in West Bengal

The health officials of the West Bengal government have set up a temporary medical camp at Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP), scanning those entering India from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. The total number of positive coronavirus cases climbed to 43 on Monday after four new cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Kashmir, Kerala, and Delhi.

"We are screening all the people who are coming from Bangladesh, the truck drivers, everyone," said Dr Tanmoy Naskar "The new cases include one from Delhi with travel history to Italy, one from Jammu with travel history in Iran and one from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh who was infected by six persons who were found positive in Agra. The UP patient was found through contact tracing", said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

He also clarified that the patient from Murshidabad, West Bengal tested negative for COVID-19 and hence, no death has been reported due to COVID-19 in the country so far. The deadly coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan has caused the deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.