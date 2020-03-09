Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL25 LD-CORONAVIRUS Number of coronavirus cases rises to 43, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday with four people, including a three-year-old child in Kerala who had returned from Italy, testing positive for the disease, Health Ministry officials said on Monday. DEL42 CORONAVIRUS-CAPFS-QUARANTINE Coronavirus: Govt asks CAPFs to prepare over 5,400-bedded quarantine facilities pan-India New Delhi: The government has directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to prepare quarantine facilities with a bed capacity to admit over 5,400 people to deal with cases of coronavirus across the country, officials said on Monday.

DEL38 BIZ-YESBANK-KUMAR Working to restore all services, says Yes Bank administrator New Delhi: RBI-appointed Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kumar on Monday said the lender is working to restore all banking services for its customers as as soon as possible. DEL51 DEF-DHILLON-LD APPOINTMENT Lt Gen KJS Dhillon to take charge as DG DIA, DCIDS New Delhi: After serving at strategic XV Corps of Army last year, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon will take over the post of Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence), officials said on Monday.

DEL37 VARDHAN-CORONAVIRUS Govt prepared to deal with coronavirus, Health Ministry sending directives to states: Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the government is prepared to deal with novel coronavirus and his ministry is sending directives, including guidelines, to states in all the languages on ways to contain it. ZCZC DEL12 CBI-YESBANK-SEARCHES Yes Bank scam: CBI carries out searches at 7 locations New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches at seven locations on Monday in connection with the Yes Bank scam pertaining to the Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to the family of its co-founder Rana Kapoor by DHFL, officials said. DEL36 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, the Army said.

DEL29 JK-3RDLD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran Srinagar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday and met the relatives of those people, including students, who are stranded in Iran amidst coronavirus scare, officials said. MDS2 CORONAVIRUS-KL-CHILD Three-year old child tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala Kochi: A three-year old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said here on Monday.

LEGAL LGD7 UP-HC-2NDLD POSTERS Allahabad HC orders removal of 'name and shame' posters of anti-CAA protesters Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. LGD4 DL-COURT-BLASTS Delhi court acquits 30 people in 35-year-old transistor bomb blasts case New Delhi: Over three decades after 69 people were killed and 127 injured in a series of transistor bomb blasts across north India, a Delhi court has acquitted 30 of the 49 accused, owing to "defective, lopsided, unfair" and "faulty investigation".

LGD1 GREEN-ATTENDANCE Coronavirus: NGT notice to stop use of biometric machines to mark attendance at principal bench New Delhi: In view of the coronavirus threat, the National Green Tribunal has issued a notice stopping the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at the Principal Bench here. FOREIGN FGN41 CORONAVIRUS-IRAN Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237 Tehran: Iran on Monday reported 43 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead. (AFP) FGN43 AFGHAN-GHANI Ghani sworn in for second term as Afghan president amid crisis Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term Monday as his rival Abdullah Abdullah held a parallel inauguration that could plunge the country deeper into crisis ahead of peace talks with the Taliban. (AFP) FGN31 PAK-2NDLD ACCIDENT 23 killed in road accident in Pakistan Islamabad: At least 23 people were killed when a passenger bus veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Pakistan on Monday, authorities said. By Sajjad Hussain FGN32 CORONAVIRUS-OIL-LD IEA Coronavirus to cause first annual decline in oil use in decade: IEA Paris: The world is set for its first annual decline in oil consumption in more than a decade due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the IEA said on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.