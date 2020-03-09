Left Menu
Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL25 LD-CORONAVIRUS Number of coronavirus cases rises to 43, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday with four people, including a three-year-old child in Kerala who had returned from Italy, testing positive for the disease, Health Ministry officials said on Monday. DEL42 CORONAVIRUS-CAPFS-QUARANTINE Coronavirus: Govt asks CAPFs to prepare over 5,400-bedded quarantine facilities pan-India New Delhi: The government has directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to prepare quarantine facilities with a bed capacity to admit over 5,400 people to deal with cases of coronavirus across the country, officials said on Monday.

DEL38 BIZ-YESBANK-KUMAR Working to restore all services, says Yes Bank administrator New Delhi: RBI-appointed Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kumar on Monday said the lender is working to restore all banking services for its customers as as soon as possible. DEL51 DEF-DHILLON-LD APPOINTMENT Lt Gen KJS Dhillon to take charge as DG DIA, DCIDS New Delhi: After serving at strategic XV Corps of Army last year, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon will take over the post of Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence), officials said on Monday.

DEL37 VARDHAN-CORONAVIRUS Govt prepared to deal with coronavirus, Health Ministry sending directives to states: Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the government is prepared to deal with novel coronavirus and his ministry is sending directives, including guidelines, to states in all the languages on ways to contain it. ZCZC DEL12 CBI-YESBANK-SEARCHES Yes Bank scam: CBI carries out searches at 7 locations New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches at seven locations on Monday in connection with the Yes Bank scam pertaining to the Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to the family of its co-founder Rana Kapoor by DHFL, officials said. DEL36 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, the Army said.

DEL29 JK-3RDLD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran Srinagar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday and met the relatives of those people, including students, who are stranded in Iran amidst coronavirus scare, officials said. MDS2 CORONAVIRUS-KL-CHILD Three-year old child tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala Kochi: A three-year old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said here on Monday.

LEGAL LGD7 UP-HC-2NDLD POSTERS Allahabad HC orders removal of 'name and shame' posters of anti-CAA protesters Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. LGD4 DL-COURT-BLASTS Delhi court acquits 30 people in 35-year-old transistor bomb blasts case New Delhi: Over three decades after 69 people were killed and 127 injured in a series of transistor bomb blasts across north India, a Delhi court has acquitted 30 of the 49 accused, owing to "defective, lopsided, unfair" and "faulty investigation".

LGD1 GREEN-ATTENDANCE Coronavirus: NGT notice to stop use of biometric machines to mark attendance at principal bench New Delhi: In view of the coronavirus threat, the National Green Tribunal has issued a notice stopping the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at the Principal Bench here. FOREIGN FGN41 CORONAVIRUS-IRAN Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237 Tehran: Iran on Monday reported 43 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead. (AFP) FGN43 AFGHAN-GHANI Ghani sworn in for second term as Afghan president amid crisis Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term Monday as his rival Abdullah Abdullah held a parallel inauguration that could plunge the country deeper into crisis ahead of peace talks with the Taliban. (AFP) FGN31 PAK-2NDLD ACCIDENT 23 killed in road accident in Pakistan Islamabad: At least 23 people were killed when a passenger bus veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Pakistan on Monday, authorities said. By Sajjad Hussain FGN32 CORONAVIRUS-OIL-LD IEA Coronavirus to cause first annual decline in oil use in decade: IEA Paris: The world is set for its first annual decline in oil consumption in more than a decade due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the IEA said on Monday..

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

Latest News

Italy's neighbours take steps to curb spread of coronavirus

Switzerland has announced checks of Italian commuters Swiss work permits and Austria has said it plans spot health checks of people crossing its southern border to try to contain the coronavirus. Italy, which has been hit worse by the virus...

Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90 - AFP

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor whose career spanned arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing his wife.Born Carl Adolf von Sydow on April 10, 192...

Coronavirus: Indian consulate in Italy advises its nationals to comply with travel restrictions

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the Indian consulate in Milan said that several parts of the country have been placed in the red zone, and advised Indian nationals to comply with travel restrictions and follow the protocols. T...

Sudan PM says he survived 'terror attack' in capital

Sudans prime minister said Monday he survived a terror attack after an explosion and gunfire targeted his motorcade in the capital of Khartoum. Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted he was safe and in good shape following the explos...
