Haryana CM extends Holi greetings

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of the festival of colours -- Holi. In a message on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the festival of Holi brings mutual love and harmony. "We should celebrate such festivals with mutual joy, affection and brotherhood," he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to celebrate this festival of colours safely using organic and traditional colours and flowers so that it doesn't harm health. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, while giving greetings and good wishes to the people of the state, said that we should celebrate every festival with traditional rituals and customs.

He said that instead of using chemical colours, we should use herbal colours. He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Holi in a traditional way to strengthen the feeling of brotherhood. (ANI)

