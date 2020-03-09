Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana CM extends Holi greetings

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of the festival of colours -- Holi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:10 IST
Haryana CM extends Holi greetings
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of the festival of colours -- Holi. In a message on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the festival of Holi brings mutual love and harmony. "We should celebrate such festivals with mutual joy, affection and brotherhood," he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to celebrate this festival of colours safely using organic and traditional colours and flowers so that it doesn't harm health. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, while giving greetings and good wishes to the people of the state, said that we should celebrate every festival with traditional rituals and customs.

He said that instead of using chemical colours, we should use herbal colours. He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Holi in a traditional way to strengthen the feeling of brotherhood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

National Safety Day 2020 Successfully Concludes in Bengaluru

Eds Disclaimer The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire....

Family honours dream of son lost in Ethiopia plane crash

Frustrated by incompetence and corruption in his native Kenya, Jared Babu, a 28-year-old activist and entrepreneur, set up a programme to train high school students about leadership.When he and his young wife Mercy were killed in the Ethiop...

New York Fed to inject at least USD 150 bn daily to financial markets

The New York Federal Reserve Bank announced Monday it will increase its daily injections of cash into financial markets by USD 50 billion to USD 150 billion as a protective step amid the coronavirus epidemic. The increase should help suppor...

Rajasthan BJP holds talks to pick candidate for Rajya Sabha seat

The Rajasthan unit of the BJP held discussions on Monday to pick a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in the state. The name will be announced after consultation with the partys central leadership, state unit president Satish P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020