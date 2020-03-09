Yogi raises issue of SP workers' protest during PM's Allahabad rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav and drew his attention to SP workers' alleged protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Allahabad last month. During the conversation on Friday, the chief minister expressed concern over 'some SP workers' waving black clothes during the prime minister's visit on February 29.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi has confirmed the conversation and termed it a courtesy call. Samajwadi Party sources said the chief minister drew Akhilesh Yadav's attention to the incident, saying that under such a situation, the special protection group could take strict action against the workers.

The chief minister was told that the party had not directed any worker to disrupt any programme. Instructions will be issued so that no such incident takes place in future, sources said. SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary, while confirming the conversation, said all political workers need to take precautions that maintain dignity.

"Recently, the SP chief was attending a meeting of workers in party's Kannauj office and one person sneaked in and mischievously raised Jai Shri Ram slogan," Chaudhary said. "This was a breach in the security of the former chief minister. The government needs to look into it. SP workers are continuously being targeted and harassed," Chaudhary said.

On February 29, the prime minister was in Allahabad when Samajwadi Party workers waved black clothes during his address at the Parade ground. Allahabad Senior Superintendent of Police Aniruddha Pankaj had said "These people present at the programme site took out their black jackets and T-shirts, and waved them like flags. But the police personnel deployed there immediately overpowered them and took them into custody." Modi addressed a public meeting in Allahabad at a mega camp for the distribution of assistive devices among persons with disabilities and senior citizens..

