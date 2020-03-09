Skill training programme for disabled entrepreneurs to be launched: Minister

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is working out an exclusive programme to provide skill training and marketing strategies for disabled entrepreneurs, artisans and artists, Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Monday. In his valedictory address at "EKAM Fest", the week-long exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft, textile and handloom products of artisans, traders and entrepreneurs among the people with disability, Gurjar said the skill development programme was being finalised and the details would be announced soon.

The programme will be implemented through the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said, adding the ministry has already launched an exclusive job portal for providing jobs ad employment opportunities to people with disability. Earlier, Gurjar launched an online portal for the marketing of products manufactured, produced and created by the disabled persons.

Social Justice and Empowerment secretary Shakuntala Gamlin said there were plans to organise such exhibitions at regional and international levels to provide wide marketing avenues for their products and creations. The department will also work out modalities to enable disabled entrepreneurs and artisans to export their products, she said. According to the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation, products worth over Rs 8 lakh were sold during the event that was participated by 82 persons with disability, including 38 women, from 17 states and Union territories..

