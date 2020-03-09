Coronavirus:Foreign tourists entry to Lakshadweep stopped,

As part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus in Lakshadweep, the administration has decided to stop entry of foreign tourists to the islands, Mohammed Faizal, MP, said on Monday. He told PTI that no restrictions have been imposed on the entry of domestic tourists to the island.

However, entry would be allowed only after they are properly screened at passenger reporting centres at Kochi, Kozhikode and Agatti, he said. India's smallest Union Territory, Lakshadweep, is an archipelago consisting of 36 islands with an area of 32 sq km.

All islands are 220 to 440 km from the coastal city of Kochi in Kerala..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.