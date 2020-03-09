Left Menu
Another doctor commits suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:32 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI):A 43-year-old doctor and managing director of a private hospital here allegedly committed suicide on Monday at his house by shooting himself, police said. The doctor shot himself in his head with his licensed weaponin the early hours, they said.

His wife, who had gone outside on Sunday night, grew suspicious after he did not lift his phone on Monday and went to the house with a relative only to find him dead, police said. No suicide note was found and theexact reason for him taking the extreme step was not known," they said.

On February 4, a 40-year-old doctor and managing director of a private hospital here allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the hospital..

