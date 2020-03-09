Holi celebrated in Assam

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated across Assam on Monday, as men and women took to the streets smearing 'gulal' on each other's faces. In some places, youngsters were seen playing holi near their homes with turmeric and indigo powder, flour and such other home-made products due to the coronavirus scare.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conveyed his greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Holi. He said, "Let us together celebrate the festival of colours and usher in peace, happiness and harmony in our lives. I also urge all to take special care due to the coronavirus outbreak and use natural colours to celebrate".

Due to the coronavirus scare, the holi celebrations were little subdued in the state. The sale of phakuwa (coloured holi powder), water guns and caps was also low said wholesalers and retailers of these products due to coronavirus scare.

Moni Gogoi, a mother of two school-going kids, said unlike previous year she wanted her children safe and not exposed to coronavirus by not playing with phakuwa. College student Binoy Rajkhowa said due to the coronavirus scare he and his friends are this time giving a miss to the usual holi revelry.

Meanwhile, holi or Doul Utsav was celebrated with traditional rituals at the 15th century Vaisnavite Batadrava, Barpeta and other Satras, monasteries across the state, set up by Assamese social-religious reformer Srimanta Sankardeb, though the gathering of disciples was less this time..

