Leopard found dead

A six-year old leopard was found dead near Kothagiri about 20 km from here on Monday, officials said. Some people had informed the forest department about foul smell emanating from bushes following which the carcass was found.

The animal could have died a couple of days ago, forest department sources claimed. The post-mortem was done at the spot and the carcass burnt there, they said..

