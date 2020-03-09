Left Menu
Coronavirus: Mizoram's borders with Myanmar, Bangladesh to be sealed

Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and the entry of foreigners banned to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday. Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh.

State chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said in a meeting convened by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday, it was decided that the borders with the two countries will be sealed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, entry from Myanmar will be allowed at Zokhawthar for senior officials and in case of any emergencies where a medical team will be deployed round the clock to screen the people coming in.

During the meeting, it was also decided that all inter-state borders except four entry points will be closed and Inner Line Permits will not be issued to new entrants, the official said. Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura. Entry points with Assam will be open at Bairabi and Vairengte, with Manipur at Khawkan and with Tripura at Kanhmun, Chuaungo said.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, senior officials, and representatives of Mizoram Journalists Association (MJA), the chief secretary said. The state health department said that at least 67 people have been put under isolation at their homes as a precautionary measure although they did not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

He said that the government would expedite surveillance along the national and international borders, including Lengpui airport. Meanwhile, the state government prohibited hoarding of commodities and asked traders not to hike prices.

The state government also instructed all commercial vehicles plying within and outside the state to maintain record of their passengers..

