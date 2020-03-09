Sea cucumbers worth Rs 5 crore seized, 2 arrested

Nagapattinam, Mar 9 (PTI): Two tonnes of seacucumberskept in two godowns here have been seized by the forest department and two persons arrested in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, a special team from the department conducted a search in multiple godowns and the search yielded two tonnes of the marine species worth about Rs 5 crore. the wildlife warden.

Shenbagam and Chandrasekar, both belonging to Ramnathapuram, were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, said a wildlife warden. Further investigations are on, he added..

