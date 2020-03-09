Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 41 in J-K's Budgam who returned from China, Iran to be quarantined

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:06 IST
Coronavirus: 41 in J-K's Budgam who returned from China, Iran to be quarantined

Over 40 residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district who have returned from coronovirus-hit Iran and China will be kept in nine isolation wards, an official said on Monday. District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai, said 41 residents of Budgam, in central Kashmir, who arrived from Iran and China will be quarantined at 76-bed facilities established at nine isolation wards in the district.

The DDC said this while chairing a meeting to review preparedness for coronavirus threat. Ganai said while 31 residents have returned from Iran, 10 have come from China.

"They will be admitted to isolation wards for their quarantine to ensure proper care and treatment to infected, if any, to control the spread of the disease to others," he said. The DDC instructed Budgam chief medical officer to establish a control room with a landline phone facility at his office immediately and ensure all quarantine facilities are available and ready for suspected persons.

During the meeting, the DDC was informed that all those who were admitted to quarantine isolation wards in the district have tested negative. Five groups comprising 160 pilgrims from the district are expected to return from various countries in a few days and would also be quarantined. Students who are returning from Iran and China would also be taken to isolation wards for proper check-up, he was informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why have two Afghans appointed themselves president?

Two rival Afghan politicians appointed themselves president on Monday following a disputed election, a stand-off that threatens political turbulence days after the United States and the Taliban signed a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led fo...

U.S. church group heads back from Holy Land after virus scare - Palestinian mayor

Thirteen Americans were heading home from the Holy Land on Monday after they were cleared in a coronavirus scare, the mayor of the Palestinian town where they were quarantined said.The group, from the 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama, wa...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus shock, oil price plunge pummel world stocks

Global stock markets plunged on Monday and crude oil prices tumbled by as much as a third after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already spooked by the coronavirus outbreak fleeing for the safety of bonds and...

Saudi Arabia to fine people up to $133,000 for hiding health details on entry

Saudi Arabia will impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals 133,000 on people who do not disclose health information and travel details at entry points, it said on Monday, as the Gulf state works to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The kingdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020