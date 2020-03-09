Goa: Two foreigners test negative for coronavirus

Samples of the two foreign travellers who were kept under observation in Goa for suspected novel coronavirus infection tested negative on Monday evening, officials said. Subsequently, the foreigners, who were kept under observation at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), were discharged from the facility.

No positive case of novel coronavirus infection has been reported in Goa so far, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS). "Both the patients who were admitted in the isolation ward (of the GMCH) were discharged after they tested negative to novel coronavirus," an official said, adding that no patient is currently quarantined at any of the state-run facilities.

The Health department has kept 19 patients under home observation. Meanwhile, the Mormugao Port Trust in Goa has banned the entry of cruise vessels till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus threat, a senior official said on Monday.

Speaking on the ban on entry of cruise vessels into Mormugao Port till March 31, MPT Deputy Chairperson GP Rai said, "In view of the coronavirus threat, the Union government has decided that no cruise ship from foreign destinations will be allowed to call on Indian ports with immediate effect till March 31, 2020." Union Health ministry officials on Monday said that the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 43 across the country..

