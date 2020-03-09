Left Menu
Development News Edition

One missing after boat capsizes in river Hooghly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:18 IST
One missing after boat capsizes in river Hooghly

A young woman was missing after a country boat capsized in river Hooghly in Howrah district on Monday, police said. The country boat, with nine persons on board, was going from Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas district to Bauria in Howrah district with members of a dance troupe when it capsized near Bauria, they said.

While eight others on board and the boatman managed to swim ashore to safety, a young woman was missing, the police said. The dance troupe, with four young men and five young women, were going to Howrah district to perform in a cultural function on the occasion of Holi.

Personnel of Disaster Management Force along with local boatmen are undertaking search operation to trace the missing woman. The music troupe had hired the boat as the ferry service was closed during the day on occasion of Holi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Rs 745 cr released for GPF, advances of employees in Punjab

Punjabs Finance Department on Monday released Rs 745 crore on account of the General Provident Fund GPF and advances of employees, besides all centrally sponsored schemes up to March 6, 2020. An official spokesperson said that funds to the ...

Chidambaram cross-examined, refutes allegations of cash

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday refuted allegations about cash distribution in a case pertaining to his election from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP, replied that distribution of money ...

EXPLAINER-Why have two Afghans appointed themselves president?

Two rival Afghan politicians appointed themselves president on Monday following a disputed election, a stand-off that threatens political turbulence days after the United States and the Taliban signed a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led fo...

U.S. church group heads back from Holy Land after virus scare - Palestinian mayor

Thirteen Americans were heading home from the Holy Land on Monday after they were cleared in a coronavirus scare, the mayor of the Palestinian town where they were quarantined said.The group, from the 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020