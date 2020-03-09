One missing after boat capsizes in river Hooghly

A young woman was missing after a country boat capsized in river Hooghly in Howrah district on Monday, police said. The country boat, with nine persons on board, was going from Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas district to Bauria in Howrah district with members of a dance troupe when it capsized near Bauria, they said.

While eight others on board and the boatman managed to swim ashore to safety, a young woman was missing, the police said. The dance troupe, with four young men and five young women, were going to Howrah district to perform in a cultural function on the occasion of Holi.

Personnel of Disaster Management Force along with local boatmen are undertaking search operation to trace the missing woman. The music troupe had hired the boat as the ferry service was closed during the day on occasion of Holi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

