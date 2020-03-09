Congress postpones 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' due to coronavirus

The Congress on Monday postponed its 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' from Ahmedabad to Dandi, scheduled on March 12, due to coronavirus.

Congress was scheduled to hold the yatra on 90th anniversary of Dandi March. It was to conclude on April 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

