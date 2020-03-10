Left Menu
U.S. blames 'state actors' for manipulating, shocking oil markets

  • Updated: 10-03-2020 03:11 IST
The United States on Monday accused "state actors" for manipulating global oil markets, saying their actions contributed to a big drop in oil prices but adding that American energy suppliers were well placed to withstand the volatility.

"These attempts by state actors to manipulate and shock oil markets reinforce the importance of the role of the United States as a reliable energy supplier to partners and allies around the world," U.S. Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in a statement.

