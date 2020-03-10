Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religious places step up precautions amid coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:59 IST
Religious places step up precautions amid coronavirus scare

From avoiding handshakes to modifying traditional religious practices, churches in Goa are taking various measures in view of coronavirus scare while priests at various temples have started wearing masks. Apart from restricting flow of Holy Water at stoups, many churches have stopped offering communion to followers in their mouth as has been the custom.

Communion is the service of Christian worship at which bread and wine are consecrated and shared. Parish priests have emptied out holy water stoups installed at the entrance of churches to avoid them being acting as breeding grounds for any kind of virus.

While holding masses, priests are informing people about various precautions to be taken to keep novel coronavirus at bay. The sermons now also include preaching on food intakes to boost immunity. Fr Eremito Rebello of the Church of Our Lady of Snow at Rachol village in South Goa said on Tuesday that though there are no formal instructions from the Archbishop's Palace to adopt any such measures, priests are taking these initiatives on their own.

"Holy water has been temporarily reduced from the entrance of the church to stop any possibility of spread of virus. Also, the Holy communion is not given in mouth but on hand of Christian devotees," he said. Priests have been asking people to avoid greeting each other with a handshake and rather to offer a smile or bow, he said.

Though not a single case of confirmed novel coronavirus has been reported from the popular tourist state so far, the fear seems to be spreading at temples as well. Priests at several temples, including famous Mangueshi temple in North Goa, have started wearing masks while on duty.

The state government is taking various measures in view of the coronavirus scare. The state Health department has kept 19 patients under home observation.

The Mormugao Port Trust has already banned the entry of cruise vessels till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus threat..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic

Asian stocks bounced, and bond yields rose from record lows on Tuesday on hopes that global policymakers would introduce co-ordinated stimulus to cushion the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak. U.S. and European markets were expected...

Continuity of care leads to considerable improvements in patient outcomes: Study

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that higher continuity of care, meaning a care team cooperatively involved in ongoing healthcare, is better for health outcomes. The new research was published in the INFORMS journal Manufactu...

No Headline

Cong president Sonia Gandhi approves expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia with immediate effect for anti-party activities K C Venugopal....

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

Korean Air Lines has warned that the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea. Woo Kee-hong, Korean Airs president, said more than 80 of South Koreas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020