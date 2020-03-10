Police activate action plan to find Khayelitsha attackers

Western Cape police have activated a 72-hour action plan to find the suspects behind the gruesome attack that claimed seven lives in Khayelitsha at the weekend.

"It is alleged that a group of men stormed a house in Site B, Khayelitsha, and started shooting randomly.

"Five people died on the scene, while seven were injured and taken to hospital. One died shortly after arrival in the hospital. Of the seven injured is a six-year-old girl," said the provincial police in a statement on Monday.

The body of a 34-year-old victim of the shooting incident, which happened on Sunday, 8 February, was discovered later in the evening. The body was discovered outside a shack in an informal settlement not far from Sunday morning's crime scene.

The body is believed to be that of the owner of the house where the shooting incident occurred. He was present during the shooting incident and was thought to have fled during the attack.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said provincial detectives are hard at work probing cases of murder and attempted murder.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

