Sombre Holi in parts of Punjab, Haryana amid coronavirus scare      

Sombre mood prevailed on Holi in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as people stayed away from big gatherings amid the coronavirus scare. However, a large number of people paid obeisance at Gurdwara Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of Holla Mohalla amid heightened vigil. A few days ago, the chief ministers of both states had urged people to avoid big gatherings due to coronavirus. On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had suggested that the festival could be celebrated by paying obeisance in various gurdwaras in small numbers, instead of congregating in large numbers at one place. A family in Haryana's Ambala, who used to celebrate Holi each year in a large group, said this time they celebrated at home as they did not want to take chances in view of the COVID-19 scare.

Chandigarh-based Aditya (16) said his patents had advised him not to join a large group while celebrating the festival. "I used to celebrate Holi with my friends until late afternoon, but this time the celebrations were over by noon. My parents told me to avoid joining any big group in view of the scare caused by coronavirus," he said.

The health scare also took a toll on Holi business. Some traders in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, said the demand for Holi products was much less in comparison with last years.

"There is a poor demand this year. There is scare caused by coronavirus due to which people are not buying colours, 'pitchkaris' and balloons. The fact that some of the products sold in markets are from China is also turning them away,” said a trader in Punjab’s Moga. Police in the two states and Chandigarh made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and joyous Holi.

A warning was issued against hooliganism. Special teams of traffic police along with PCR vans and local police were deployed at many places to check incidents of hooliganism, speeding and reckless driving. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted people on the occasion.

"Wishing Happy Holi to everyone. Holi is particularly celebrated for the triumph of good over evil. Lets celebrate this colourful festival in the spirit it deserves and responsibly," Singh tweeted. In another tweet, he also extended greetings to people for Holla Mohalla.

"Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Hola Mahalla. Our Guru, Sri Gobind Singh Ji envisioned Hola Mahalla to demonstrate martial skills of Sikhs. It's a proud celebration for all of us," he said in the tweet on Tuesday. Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar extended greetings to the people of the state.

"We should celebrate such festivals with mutual joy, affection and brotherhood," he said in a message on the occasion..

