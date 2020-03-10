Naval sailor volunters for test after co-passenger in train is

A Navy sailorsubmitted himself for novel coronavirus testing as a precautionary measure after he was informed a co-passenger of him in a train from Lucknow has been isolated for suspected COVID-19 symptoms, a Defence spokesman said here on Tuesday. The man, serving as a Petty Officer (Instructor Grade) of Anti-Submarine Warfare School at INS Venduruthy here, has come in for praise from the Navy for his voluntary action despite being asymptomatic.

He had travelled in a AC 3-Tier of Rapti Sagat Express from Lucknow to Kochi on March 8. On arrival at home, he received a call from the Coach attendant informing that one of the passengers in the coach had been isolated for suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Following which, he went to the Ernakulam General Hospital. Post check-up, he returned home and as advised by the hospital authorities self-quarantined himself, the spokesman said.

"The proactive actions of the sailor towards presenting himself for testing and self quarantining keeping with the current health advisories is commendable and a testimony to the discipline and ethics of the Armed Forces", the spokesman said. This was in accordance with the advisories issued by Southern Naval Command at Kochi earlier wherein all person were sensitised to be cautious and observant of the basic personal hygiene and hand washing as also encouraging self- testing and self-quarantining in case of doubt.

Greetings inside the base has been restricted to Namaste between service - civilians and salute between service personnel, the spokesman said. Navy has extended its counseling to nearby Vathurthy village as also the village of Cheriya Kadamakkudi wherein it had invested resources towards rebuilding and rehabilitation of the infrastructural facilities post kerala floods, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.