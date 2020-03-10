Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five dead, 35 injured as bus falls into gorge in HP's Chamba

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:27 IST
Five dead, 35 injured as bus falls into gorge in HP's Chamba

Five people died and 35 were injured as a bus coming from Uttarakhand fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place at Chehli village in the Chamba Sadar area around 6.45 am. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Chamba from Dehradun, Chamba SP Monika Bhatungru said. The injured, including several women and children, have been sent to the Chamba medical college for treatment. They were rescued with the help of the fire brigade personnel and locals, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Kumar (47), Pooja Kumari (28), Rajiv Kumar (37), Mani Ram (33) and Dawat Ali (30), police added. Prima facie, it has been found that the accident took place due to negligent and rash driving, police said, adding that a case was registered against bus driver Naresh Kumar of Kangra's Jawali under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of IPC.

Most of the deceased and the injured belong to Chamba district. Meanwhile, talking to the media in state capital Shimla, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the accident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers: Simranjit Kaur storms into finals, assures silver medal

Boxer Simranjit Kaur on Tuesday stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers and with this, she has assured herself of a silver medal. She defeated Chinese Taipeis Shih-Yi Wu in the 60kg weight category semi-final....

EU open to compensating virus-hit firms, more help for Italy

The European Commission is ready to consider compensation measures for companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday, adding additional support was on the cards for Italy.The Commission is here to discuss possible sup...

Panthers re-sign QB Allen to one-year deal

Quarterback Kyle Allen signed a one-year extension with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network Insider reported the deal is worth 585,000.The exclusive-rights free agent started 12 ...

No threat to Kamal Nath government, says Cong leader Shobha Oza

There is no threat to Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, said party leader Shobha Oza here on Tuesday. There is no threat to Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government. The meeting of the legislative party wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020