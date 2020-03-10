Left Menu
BSF jawan killed after falling from observation tower at Indo-Pak border: Police

  • PTI
  • Bikaner
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:26 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:26 IST
A BSF jawan was killed when he fell from a watch tower on Indo-Pak border in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Chitrakoot post where the BSF jawan Satyapal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, fell from the tower and died, police said.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital and postmortem will be conducted tomorrow. "Reasons of the incident are not yet clear," the police said..

