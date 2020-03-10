Left Menu
Development News Edition

Viscera of dead bats sent for test after bird flu outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:57 IST
Viscera of dead bats sent for test after bird flu outbreak

Animal Husbandry officials on Tuesday collected the viscera of dead bats found at Karassery near here, after bird flu was detected in two poultry farms in Kozhikode. The viscera have been collected and the results are expected in a few days, district animal husbandry sources said.

Culling of domestic birds and hens, and disinfecting one- km aerial radius of Vengeri and West Kodiyathoor, where the bird flu was reported on Saturday, are underway as part of precautionary measure to contain the spread of the disease. About 4,000 chickens and other domesticated birds have already been culled and buried in two days, beginning Sunday last.

An estimated 12,000 birds have to be culled and trained squads are in the process to execute the task which is likely to be completed by this weekend. "There is no need to panic as of now. However, a team from the office of the Chief Disease Investigation Officer (CDIO) has taken the viscera for conducting tests to eliminate any possibilities of other diseases like the Nipah and H1N1, said Dr Neenakumar, Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO).

There is unlikely any chance for a Nipah as the bats are only carriers and they would not die due to Nipah virus. However, we would test and ascertain possibilities of Nipah and H1N1. We are taking all steps to ensure that things are under control, the CVO said.

It was early this morning that the locals found some 10 bats dead in Karamoola near Karaserry. The incident has been communicated to the revenue and health authorities, said V K Vinod, the Karaserry grama panchayat president.

"There have also been instances of people within one to two-km radius of West Kodiyathoor transporting their pets to houses of their friends and relatives in our panchayat which is just two to three km from the epicentre west Kodiyathoor. But they were not chickens from the poultry farm but pet birds in houses and this was due to their love and affection for their pets, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy prison riots over virus leave 11 dead

Italy reported four more deaths Tuesday from prison riots linked to the new coronavirus that have now officially claimed 11 lives over three days. The justice ministry has blamed all the deaths on drug overdoses that occurred after prisoner...

India Legends romp home with Pathan's heroics

Irfan Pathans blistering unbeaten 57 helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by five wickets in their Road Safety World Series match here. It was the 18th over, where Pathan and Manpreet Gony 11 not out amassed 26 runs off Farveez Mahar...

Families mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

Families who lost loved ones aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 visited the crash site on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, a day after interim results of a probe focused on faulty systems on the Boeing 737 MAX jet. Th...

Coronavirus tops 'perfect storm' of climate challenges, says Prince Charles

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing global coronavirus outbreak is making already complex efforts to speed up action on climate change more challenging, Britains Prince Charles said on Tuesday.The spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020