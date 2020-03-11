Hand grenade recovered, diffused in Srinagar

A grenade was Wednesday recovered here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir and later diffused without any loss of life or property, police said

Police detected an old hand grenade lying near a CRPF bunker near Barbarshah bridge in the city's Kralkhud police station area on Wednesday morning, a police official said. He said a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot which collected it. The grenade was later destroyed on the bund area in Rambagh without causing any kind of loss, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.