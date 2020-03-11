LS proceedings disrupted as Cong members raise slogans
Lok Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned till 12:30 pm as Congress members raised slogans demanding revocation of expulsion of its seven MPs. As soon as the House convened, Kirit Solanki, who was the presiding officer, took up the Question Hour.
But Congress members trooped inside the Well raising slogans with the demand to rescind last week's expulsion order of seven of its members. They were also joined by the DMK and Left MPs.
As the commotion continued for 15 minutes, Solanki adjourned the House till 12:30 pm. On Thursday last, seven Congress members were suspended for the rest of the ongoing Budget Session for unruly behaviour.PTI PR DV DV.
