Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, two held in Haryana

As a part of the special anti-drug drive, the Haryana Police have seized 500 gram of heroin from a car in district Sirsa and arrested two persons in this connection. The estimated market value of the seized drug is around Rs 1 crore. While stating this here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that arrested accused were identified as Ramandeep Singh alias Sona, a resident of Sahuwal and Pragat alias Kaka, a resident of Raghuana. The crackdown was made by a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) following a tip-off.

Initial investigations revealed that arrested accused had brought seized contraband from Delhi to supply it in Odhan, Kalanwali and Punjab area. A case under NDPS act had already registered against accused Pragat Singh at Police Station Lambi, district Muktsar, Punjab. The spokesperson said that after getting secret input about drug smuggling, a CIA team started checking vehicles near Ding roundabout. When the police team signalled an i20 car coming from Fatehabad side to stop for checking, the driver tried to flee away, but the alert team nabbed them. When searched 500 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession.

A case under NDPS Act was registered against them. They will be taken on remand by producing them in the court so that name of others involved in this racket of drug peddling could be unearthed, he said. In another case, the police in Fatehabad have arrested two persons identified as Gaija and Gurjeet alias Geetu on the charges of possessing 18.200 kg ganja. Both were booked under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

