Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:53 p.m.

In view of the coronavirus scare, edu-tech major BYJU'S says it will provide free access to its complete app to school students till April. 5:38 p.m. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) locks down its southern centre as a precaution against coronavirus.

5:34 p.m. India prohibits entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post February 1, 2020 to its major ports till March 31.

5:11 p.m. The 45-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus recovers with sample test results coming out negative, and no other confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu, State Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar says.

5:00 p.m. A total of 71 Chinese workers engaged at construction site in Nepal are placed under quarantine after return from China, official says. 5:00 p.m.

UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about potential spread among lawmakers as she attended an event hosted by PM Boris Johnson last week. 4:58 p.m.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration orders closure of primary schools and aganwadi centres in five districts of Jammu and cinema halls across the region till March 31 due to coronavirus scare. 3:48 p.m.

The government is focusing on bringing back Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy and Iran after screening them, EAM S Jaishankar says. 3:23 p.m. Two employees with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have tested positive for coronavirus, company statements say.

3:20 p.m. The Gujarat government rejects suggestion of the opposition to close malls, and other places of public gathering to stop coronavirus spread in the state.

2:46 p.m. The Delhi government decides to call a one-day special Assembly session on the NRC-NPR issue and the coronavirus situation in the national capital on March 13, official says. 2:45 p.m.

The India Open Super 500 tournament will be held without any spectators due to coronavirus outbreak, Badminton Association of India (BAI) says. 2:27 p.m. The shutdown of factories in China due to coronavirus outbreak may affect Indian industries like pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile which import components and raw materials from the neighbouring country, Parliament was informed. 2:11 p.m.

The Australian government includes Italy among list of nations facing travel bans, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. 1:47 p.m.

The Mizoram government says it has enough stock of essential commodities for at least three months as state capital residents made a beeline in markets following rumours that inter-state borders may be shut amid coronavirus scare. 1:34 p.m.

Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach are officially postponed due to coronavirus epidemic. 1:33 p.m.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) says sharing data of infected people on a daily basis with the public has created panic across the country. 1:21 p.m.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan. 1:20 p.m.

A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, District Health and Family Welfare department says. 1:15 p.m. All educational institutions, stadiums, and sports clubs in Srinagar will be closed from Thursday till further orders amid coronavirus scare, city administration says.

12:56 p.m. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms as "uncivilised" the Centre's circular barring return of Indians from coronavirus-hit countries unless they produce certificate proving they tested negative for the virus. 12:27 p.m.

The coronavirus death toll in the US increased to 31, while the infected cases surged past 1,000 as the country grapples to contain the virus with many states declaring a state of emergency. 12:16 p.m.

Disney Plus' upcoming Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has put its Prague shooting schedule on hold over coronavirus concerns. 12:15 p.m.

The Kerala state government has sent at least 45 people who returned from COVID-19 hit Italy to various health facilities, official sources say. 11:50 a.m.

A 27-year-old man from Goa, who travelled to Italy and Finland last month, and came in contact with a coronavirus patient, is kept in isolation in a state-run hospital, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says. 11:40 a.m.

The Delhi High Court seeks the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus. 11:21 a.m.

Sri Lanka announces its first coronavirus case, a 52-year-old tour guide who had come in contact with a group of Italian tourists. 10:54 a.m.

Amidst rising coronavirus cases in India, British brokerage Barclays warns that preventive measures like mass quarantines can dent economic growth by as much as two percentage points. 9:24 a.m.

China reports 22 new coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 3,158, health officials say. 9:00 a.m.

An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, state government official says..

