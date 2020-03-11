Youth Cong holds protest against BJP on Madhya Pradesh developments
Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP here and alleged that it was trying to horse-trade Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. The protesters commenced the march from the IYC office in Raisina Road. Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse
On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
