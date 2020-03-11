Coronavirus outbreak delays procurement of spare parts for repair of escalator at Delhi Metro station

The coronavirus outbreak in China has led to a delay in the repair of an escalator at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station as spare parts could not be procured immediately, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday

According to officials, the escalator repair requires spare parts from China

"The essential spare which is manufactured in China is being arranged. However, this may take some time because of the prevailing situation due to coronavirus," the DMRC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.