Gold worth over Rs 2 crore seized in AP, three held
Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have arrested three people and seized 5.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.33 crore from their possession, officials said on Wednesday. The gold was allegedly smuggled into the country without any valid documents, a DRI release said.
The three were on their way to Vijayawada from Coimbatore when DRI officials intercepted a bus at a toll plaza on NH-16 at Venkatachalam in SPS Nellore district in the wee hours of March 10. While two persons carried the gold concealed in a tailor-made cloth belt with a zipper, another carried it in a handbag.
The three admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they did not have any documents to prove its purchase or import, the release said..
