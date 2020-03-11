Gangster Prasad Pujari's mother arrested in extortion case

The Mumbai police's crime branch on Wednesday arrested gangster Prasad Pujari's mother for her alleged involvement in the extortion of a builder from eastern suburb of Vikhroli here, an official said. Indira Vitthal Pujari (62) was arrested in an Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a developer, he said.

The complainant had allegedly received threatening calls from Pujari through WhatsApp and BOTIM, an internet based video call app in January and February, he said. Pujari, who is currently at an unidentified location abroad, demanded Rs 10 lakh from the builder, the official said.

The developer subsequently lodged a complaint with the Anti-Extortion Cell, following which a case under the stringent MCOCA was registered in February. The AEC has arrested eight people, including Pujari's aide Sunil Angane and his cousin Suresh Kumar Suvarna, for their involvement, the official said.

During interrogation, it came to light that Pujari's mother had given the extorted sum to deposit in the bank accounts of the arrested accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway..

