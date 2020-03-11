Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Russia to OPEC: deeper oil cuts won't work

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:48 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Russia to OPEC: deeper oil cuts won't work

This week's oil price rout had become inevitable and cutting oil output has ceased to make sense because it is unclear how deep the impact of the coronavirus on demand will be, Russia's deputy energy minister said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

Last week, Saudi Arabia failed to secure Moscow's support for deeper output cuts at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. Following the disagreement, Saudi Arabia has threatened to flood the market with oil. Oil prices fell by as much as a third on Monday and fell again on Wednesday.

OPEC had proposed to deepen cuts by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and Russia was asked to cut an extra 300,000 bpd. Pavel Sorokin, Russia's deputy energy minister, described that task, which would have doubled Moscow's commitment to 600,000 bpd, as technically challenging.

He said there was no point in cutting until after everyone understood how sharply demand could fall. "We cannot fight a falling demand situation when there is no clarity about where the bottom (of demand) is," Sorokin said. He attends all joint meetings with OPEC together with his boss Alexander Novak and gave Reuters his first interview since last week's meeting.

"It is very easy to get caught in a circle when, by cutting once, you get into an even... worse situation in say two weeks: oil prices would shortly bounce back before falling again as demand continued to fall." Russia had proposed extending existing OPEC+ combined cuts of 1.7 million bpd for at least one more quarter to try to assess the real impact on demand from the coronavirus, but OPEC refused. From April 1, all OPEC+ producers can now pump oil freely.

"We see the (current) market situation as predictable yet unpleasant... Market and market forces will regulate it fairly quickly," he said, adding Russia believed oil prices would find a balance at around $45-55 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise

India said on Wednesday it will suspend the vast majority of visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as cases across the region continued to rise. The virus has hit Europe and the United States ...

U.S. Senate Republican delays vote on subpoena in Hunter Biden probe

A Republican U.S. senator said on Wednesday he would delay a committee vote on whether to issue a subpoena in an investigation of Democratic presidential contender Joe Bidens businessman son, Hunter Biden.Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of th...

Army jawan injured in accidental firing during search op in J-K's Pulwama

An Army jawan was injured on Wednesday when the weapon of a CRPF personnel went off during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police saidThe cordon and search operation was being carried out at Hyena in ...

Over 2,700 cases of rape registered in Guj in two years

Over 2,700 cases of rape, were registered in different parts of Gujarat in the last two years, the BJP government in the state told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. As many as 2,723 cases of rape and gang-rape were registered in two y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020