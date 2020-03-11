Maharashtra government closes account in Axis Bank

The Maharashtra government onWednesday closed one of its accounts in Axis Bank and shiftedit to the state-run SBI

The National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Projects bankaccount was in Axis Bank and it is now being shifted to SBI,said a GR (government resolution) issued here

The decision by the Shiv Sena-led government is beingseen as a snub to BJP leader and former chief ministerDevendra Fadnavis, who faced allegations of favouring theleading private bank where his wife works at a seniorposition.

