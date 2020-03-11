Collectors of Guna, Gwalior among five transferred by MP govt

In the midst of ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government on Wednesday changed the collectors in five districts, including those of Jyotiraditya Scindias home turf - Guna and Gwalior. After making his resignation from the Congress public on Tuesday morning, Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi.

The day Scindia joined the BJP, the Kamal Nath government transferred collectors of five districts - Guna, Gwalior, Neemuch, Vidisha and Harda. According to orders issued by Chief Secretary S R Mohanty, Guna collector Bhaskar Lakshkar has been made deputy secretary in the state secretariat in Bhopal.

Similarly, Gwalior collector Anurag Chowdhary been transferred to the state secretariat. Scindia represented Guna four times in the Lok Sabha but lost from the seat in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Gwalior is the native district of the Scindias, erstwhile royals of the princely state of Gwalior. District collector of Vidisha, Kaushlendra Singh, has been transferred to Gwalior in the same post.

Harda collector S Vishwanathan has been moved to Guna in the same capacity. Anurag Verma, a deputy secretary in the state secretariat, has been named the new Harda collector.

Jitendra Singh Raje, a 2007-batch IAS officer, has been named the new Neemuch collector. He will succeed Ajay Gangwar, who has been made divisional commissioner of Sagar. PTI ADU MAS RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

