Delhi riots victim's father stages protest

The father of Rahul Solanki, who was killed in the northeast Delhi violence last month, and locals staged a protest outside Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar after police opened its seal, alleging that the school was used by rioters and reopening it would lead to tampering with evidence. The school was sealed by police on Saturday.

Hari Singh Solanki, a resident of Shiv Vihar, alleged that the school was a base of rioters and there were many crucial evidences there. "Police sealed the school on Saturday as there were many crucial evidences inside the premises related to the riots. Today, police came here and opened the school. We held a protest from 3 PM to 8.15 PM against this move of police," Solanki told PTI.

On February 24, 26-year-old Rahul Solanki was shot dead by unidentified people in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar. Rajdhani School Principal Sadaf Faisal told PTI, "It is not feasible to conduct exams tomorrow as the school was de-sealed today. Arrangements will be made and exams will be conducted only when it is completely safe and secure to call children and the atmosphere is conducive for them." "Petrol bombs, stones, weapons and many other objectionable materials were found inside the school. Now as the school has been opened, anyone can temper with the evidences. The court should have opened the school not police," Solanki said.

Rahul Solanki was pursuing his LLB from a private college in Ghaziabad and he was killed on February 24 when he had stepped out to buy milk. Total 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots in northeast Delhi, triggered by clashes between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar were among the areas worst-hit by the violence. Heavy police and paramilitary presence was seen in these areas on Wednesday..

