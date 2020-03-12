Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots victim's father stages protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:09 IST
Delhi riots victim's father stages protest

The father of Rahul Solanki, who was killed in the northeast Delhi violence last month, and locals staged a protest outside Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar after police opened its seal, alleging that the school was used by rioters and reopening it would lead to tampering with evidence. The school was sealed by police on Saturday.

Hari Singh Solanki, a resident of Shiv Vihar, alleged that the school was a base of rioters and there were many crucial evidences there. "Police sealed the school on Saturday as there were many crucial evidences inside the premises related to the riots. Today, police came here and opened the school. We held a protest from 3 PM to 8.15 PM against this move of police," Solanki told PTI.

On February 24, 26-year-old Rahul Solanki was shot dead by unidentified people in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar. Rajdhani School Principal Sadaf Faisal told PTI, "It is not feasible to conduct exams tomorrow as the school was de-sealed today. Arrangements will be made and exams will be conducted only when it is completely safe and secure to call children and the atmosphere is conducive for them." "Petrol bombs, stones, weapons and many other objectionable materials were found inside the school. Now as the school has been opened, anyone can temper with the evidences. The court should have opened the school not police," Solanki said.

Rahul Solanki was pursuing his LLB from a private college in Ghaziabad and he was killed on February 24 when he had stepped out to buy milk. Total 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots in northeast Delhi, triggered by clashes between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar were among the areas worst-hit by the violence. Heavy police and paramilitary presence was seen in these areas on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-WHO says coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic, UK and Italy shore up defences

The World Health Organization described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, and Britain and Italy showed growing concern about the economic impact by announcing multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight th...

Romania Pride is first LGBT+ march to postpone over coronavirus

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The organiser of Bucharest Pride said on Wednesday that the event would be delayed by at least three months due to coronavirus, the first of many LGBT rallies likely to be affec...

Trump moves to increase availability of respirators

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memo directing the U.S. secretary of labor to take steps to increase the availability of respirators for use by healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.Trump said public health e...

Denmark shuts schools and universities to curb spread of coronavirus

Denmark will close all schools, universities and day care facilities in the coming days to curb the spread of coronavirus, the countrys prime minister said on Wednesday.In addition, all employees in the public sector with non-critical jobs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020