Cops ask political parties to curtail Shiv Jayanti events

The police administration here in Maharashtra has requested political parties to curtail their processions and other events planned on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti on Thursday in view of the coronavirus scare, an official said on Wednesday. As many as 11 cases of the deadly viral disease have been reported so far in the state.

"As a precautionary measure to stop spread of the coronavirus, the police administration in Aurangabad has requested all political parties to curtail their programmes and reduce crowded gatherings," Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad told PTI. "Shiv Jayanti (the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji) is an issue of sentiment and we shall not put restrictions on its celebration.

"But to avoid spread of the coronavirus, we have requested political parties and other organisations to curtail their programmes. But if they want to go ahead with their original events, they should take proper care and follow guidelines," he said. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to attend a Shiv Jayanti event at Kranti Chowk here.

Asked about the request from the police and events planned by the MNS on Thursday, a functionary said the party has obtained all necessary permissions. "We have obtained all necessary permissions for rallies and other events. The police have requested us to curtail them," MNS district president Suhas Dashrathe.

While the state government's official Shiv Jayanti celebrations are held on February 19 each year, the Shiv Sena believes the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj should be observed as per the 'tithi' (Hindu calendar)..

