Indian Oil to supply BS-VI fuels with world-class norms in Telangana from April 1

The Indian Oil will start selling Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) fuels in Telangana from April 1 this year and adopt world-class emission norms, said R Sravan Rao, the company's executive director and state head on Wednesday. "From April 1, 2020, India is moving completely over from BS-IV to BS-VI, which basically pertains to change in the emission norms. With the launch of BS-VI, we would be adopting world-class fuel norms," Rao told reporters here.

The development comes in line with the implementation of BS-VI emission norms from April 1. "While we are in absolute readiness to launch BS-VI statewide in all Indian Oil retail outlets of Telangana before the deadline, I would even say confidently that most of the fuel that you are buying presently in Telangana from our retail outlets already conforms to BS-VI emission standards," Rao said.

"However, we are yet to declare it as BS-VI fuel. It would be done when the formal launch happens," he added. Rao also said that Indian Oil had recently acquired stakes in Phinergy, an Israeli battery developer, for developing ultra-lightweight metal-air batteries that can be used in electric vehicles. (ANI)

