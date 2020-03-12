Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 12:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 12:09 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:52 a.m.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to facilitate their safe return to India. 11:23 a.m. The Haryana government declares coronavirus infection an epidemic.

11:13 a.m. The Supreme Court refuses to accord urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of IPL-2020 amid coronavirus scare.

11:07 a.m. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) decides to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15, to avoid large gatherings in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

10:57 a.m. Airline stocks face heavy headwinds as concerns over enhanced travel restrictions amid spreading coronavirus infections rattled investor sentiment.

10:55 a.m. No foreign player will be available for this year's IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain coronavirus threat, top BCCI source says. 10:52 a.m.

A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia tested positive for coronavirus infection, the Melbourne Cricket Ground says, but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low. 10:50 a.m.

Coronavirus cases continue to drop sharply in China which has reported 11 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,169, while in the worst-hit Wuhan, the cases for the first time dropped to single digit with eight new infections, amid a surge in "imported COVID-19 cases" in the country. 10:33 a.m.

Investor wealth worth over Rs 8 lakh crore was wiped off as equity markets crashed amid global equity selloff after WHO termed coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. 10:04 a.m.

The Indian rupee plunges 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in opening trade after the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic. 10:00 a.m.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummets over 1,800 points and the broader Nifty gave up the 10,000 level in opening session as worsening rout in world markets, after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, flared up fears of a global economic recession. 9:40 a.m.

The matches of the Road Safety World Series, featuring greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, will be held closed doors in view of Coronavirus threat in Maharashtra. 9:12 a.m. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has urged the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) local chapter to postpone its conferences planned in near future due to coronavirus scare. 8:18 a.m.

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus. 7:38 a.m. US president Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop coronavirus spread in the country..

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

