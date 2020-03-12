Two held for 143 cases of cheating

The Mumbai police's crime branch arrested two persons who have as many as 143 cases of cheating registered against them at different police stations, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officials laid a trap at Crawford Market in south Mumbai on Wednesday and nabbed Naresh Jaiswal (40), a resident of Chembur and Bandra resident Sanjay Mangade (46), he said.

The duo would allegedly befriend people, engage them in a conversation and decamp with their cash, jewellery and other valuables, the official said. The accused have been involved in such activities since 1999 and at least 143 cases of cheating are registered against them at 30 police stations, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.