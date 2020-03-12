Left Menu
Best way to tackle GBV is to make efforts on prevention strategies

South Africa is in the process of establishing more safe homes for survivors of GBV across all its provinces.

The Social Development Department also operates the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC). Image Credit: Flickr

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says the best way to tackle gender-based violence is to dedicate efforts towards prevention strategies.

The Minister said this when she responded to oral questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

"The best way to end violence against women and children is to prevent it from happening in the first place.

"Prevention should start early in life, educating young boys and girls, and promoting respectful relationships and gender equality. However, I do want to say that while I speak about this being done in schools for young people, I do note that in the South African context, it is important for us to do more work on this amongst adults.

"We have to do this in homes, in the workplace, churches, and in the streets so that we can prevent violence against women and children."

Zulu said it was unfortunate that the country usually deals with a disaster after it has already happened and it is for that reason that the government believes there is a need for "education for prevention, which should start right in this House".

"It is in the manner in which we [raise] our own children, in how we relate to the boy child at home, and how we relate to the girl child at home.

"I want to thank those parents, especially men, who have stepped up to say no to violence against women and children, and those men who have done so in places where nobody can see them."

Zulu said, meanwhile, that in partnership with the Department of Social Development and the SA National Aids Council, the Men's Centre has served to elevate the gravity of gender-based violence, and the central role men and boys can play in mitigating the scourge.

"Our men and boys Championing Change programme serve not to resolve issues of gender-based violence in isolation but also addresses issues of HIV prevention and abuse of alcohol and drugs.

"By the end of March 2020, we would have held Men's Parliaments and Boys Assemblies in the nine provinces.

"The sessions that we have held to give a voice to men and boys' fears and hopes also address various stereotypes and harmful beliefs and practices, which have contributed to the perpetuation of violence against women and children," said Zulu.

Help resources

South Africa is in the process of establishing more safe homes for survivors of GBV across all its provinces. Funds are being allocated by National Treasury to establish the national council to combat gender-based violence and femicide.

The Social Development Department also operates the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC). The centre operates a national 24/7 call centre facility.

The facility employs social workers, who are responsible for call-taking and call referrals. The centre operates an emergency line number – 0800 428 428. This is supported by a USSD, "please call me" facility, which can be accessed by dialing *120*7867#. A Skype Line -- 'Helpme GBV' -- is also available for members of the deaf community.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

