US ambassador meets Arvind Kejriwal

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Deputy Chief of Mission Edgard Kagan called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting that took place at the Delhi Secretariat

"It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, His Excellency Ken Juster @USAmbIndia and Dy Chief of Mission, Mr Edgard Kagan. We discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, including the recent visit of @FLOTUS Mrs Trump to a Delhi govt school," Kejriwal tweeted.

