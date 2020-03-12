US ambassador meets Arvind Kejriwal
US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Deputy Chief of Mission Edgard Kagan called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting that took place at the Delhi Secretariat
"It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, His Excellency Ken Juster @USAmbIndia and Dy Chief of Mission, Mr Edgard Kagan. We discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, including the recent visit of @FLOTUS Mrs Trump to a Delhi govt school," Kejriwal tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenneth Juster
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- India
- Trump
ALSO READ
High Court at midnight hearing directs police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for people injured in Delhi violence
US lawmakers express concern over Delhi violence
Police disperse protestors who gheraoed Kejriwal's residence in wake of Delhi violence
Entry, exit gates at 5 metro stations in North-East Delhi opened
Delhi violence: HC tells police to ensure safe passage, treatment of injured