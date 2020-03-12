Delhi violence: Man apprehended for murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma
The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday apprehended a man in connection with the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots last month in the national capital's northeast district, police said. The accused has been identified as Salman alias Nanhe, they said.
Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing. Earlier, police had arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the case..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- IB
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Delhi
- Chand Bagh
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Liberian former IMF Africa chief named as deputy managing director
Project Prithvi: Technical glitches visible but skipper wants to wait
SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective.
Chidambaram criticises Centre, Delhi Police for failing to control violence
Centre, home minister and Delhi government responsible for situation in Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.