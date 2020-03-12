Maha CM pays tributes to Shivaji on birth anniversary

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI)Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeraypaid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Thursday, on the occasion of the Maratha king's birth anniversary as per the Hindu calender. While the state government's official Shiv Jayanti celebrations are held on February 19 each year, the Shiv Sena observes the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj as per the 'tithi' (Hindu calendar).

Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena president, offered floral tributes at the life-size statue of the Maratha warrior king in the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Thursday. Sena workers held Shiv Jayanti programmesin different parts of the state.

Meanwhile,the Lokadhikar Mahasangh, an organisation affiliated to the Shiv Sena, has cancelled itsprocession scheduled for Fridayin view of theadvisory to avoid social gatherings and crowded places amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Mahasangh office-bearers will pay floral tributes at the Hutamasmarak (martyr's memorial) in Fort area and the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at the Gateway of India, the organisation said in a release..

